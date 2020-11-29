UPDATE: Suspect arrested after officer and two other people are shot

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. Albert Lea Police say they have arrested a man believed to have shot three people, including a police officer.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Devin Weiland at 10:48 Sunday morning.

The building is being evacuated in order to process the crime scene.

Governor Walz released a statement thanking law enforcement for protecting residents from any further harm.

“We know that one Albert Lea police officer was injured today, and the First Lady and I wish them a quick recovery. Thank you for your bravery and service,” the statement from Walz said.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 47) — Albert Lea residents in the vicinity of 4th Avenue South and Front Street West are being told to shelter in place as law enforcement agencies look for a shooting suspect.

According to a post on the Albert Lea Police Department’s (ALPD) Facebook page, an officer was shot. That officer was responding to a report of fireworks or gunshots heard in the area of the 800 4th Avenue South apartment complex at 2:18 a.m. Sunday.

ALPD says the responding officer was ambushed upon arrival. The officer was hit in the chest with gunfire. The officer was able to get to safety and drive to a hospital. The officer’s vehicle was also hit.

That officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Two men, one in his 50s, the other 38, were also injured and taken to Mayo Clinic Albert Lea. The man in his 50s was later taken to a Rochester hospital. Their conditions and specific injuries were not reported.

The public is being asked to avoid the 4th Avenue S / Front Street W area of Albert Lea as the investigation continues.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office are also involved in the search and investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.