A frigid start to the week; plenty of sunny, chilly days ahead

A cold, bright Monday

Cold air continues to blow into the region today ahead of a strong area of high pressure that is settling into the region from Manitoba as we start the week on a rather frigid note. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures only in the upper 20s. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the single digits and teens, occasionally reaching 15 miles per hour in the morning hours before subsiding later on.

A seasonably cold start to December

High pressure will stick around for Tuesday, keeping the sunshine around for another day while a hint of a southwest breeze will kick in to help temperatures make their way into the mid-30s.

Slightly warmer late this week

Warmer air will build in for the middle of the week, but with a few extra clouds from time to time as a storm system grazes the region to the southwest. We'll have high termperatures in the mid and upper 30s for Wednesday and Thursday with occasional sunshine and a light breeze.

A mild weekend

After a bright and cool Friday, we'll enjoy a bright and tranquil Saturday that will feature the warmest weather of the week. We'll have a mostly sunny sky during the day with light winds and high temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

A cold front will move through the area early Sunday, generating gusty, cold winds and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s. Wind chill values will only be in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day Sunday.

Here is your morning weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: