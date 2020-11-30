Child seriously injured after being bit by dog near Rochester

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — An 18-month-old child was seriously hurt after being bit by a family member’s dog on Sunday.

The 10-year-old dog, which is a German shepherd black lab mix, bit the child’s head. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said this happened in the 3200 Block of Grand View Lane SW around 5:45 Sunday evening.

The child lost consciousness and was not breathing at one point, according to deputies.

The 18-month-old regained consciousness and was breathing when they were loaded onto Mayo One and taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys. They suffered “some serious blood loss,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The dog is owned by a relative who lives in the family’s house. The Sheriff’s Office said the animal will be euthanized on Monday.

Deputies are not aware of the latest condition of the child.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies, Byron first responders, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Mayo One responded.