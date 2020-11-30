Gamehaven Scout Reservation burglarized and vandalized

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — A local Boy Scouts camp has been burglarized, and investigators believe there could be thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Around 9 a.m. on Friday, deputies were called to the Gamehaven Scout Reservation for a burglary call. When they arrived, they found a vehicle stuck by the main gate that was filled with items stolen from multiple buildings at the camp.

Law enforcement found that the perpetrator or perpetrators entered several buildings on the campground by force.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, suspects sprayed a fire extinguisher in one building and knocked over Pepsi machines.

Deputies are working to compile a full list of what was stolen over the next few days. But they are estimating thousands of dollars worth of damage.