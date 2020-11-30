RPS superintendent apologizes for sending plagiarized letter to staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — The superintendent of Rochester Public Schools has apologized for sending a plagiarized letter to staff.

Superintendent Michael Muñoz sent out the apology email to all staff members on Monday morning.

The apology comes after a letter of appreciation was sent out before Thanksgiving. Parts of that letter were later determined to be plagiarized from educational leaders in other parts of the country.

Superintendent Muñoz said in a letter to staff, “I want to say I am really sorry that I made the bad choice that I did to plagiarize the Thanksgiving letter that was sent to you last week. I know by doing this I have damaged your respect and trust in me.”

Muñoz said he does appreciate everything staff members are doing to meet the needs of RPS students, adding that he knows it has been a difficult time balancing the pandemic, work and family.

“I can tell you that I am committed to rebuild your confidence and trust in me every single day,” he said. “I will learn from this mistake and be a better leader and person moving forward.”

Here’s the full email he sent to staff: