Above-average temperatures to start December

Today marked the start of meteorological winter, which runs from December through February. Meteorological winter is based on the temperature cycle, beginning when most regions start to see temperatures quickly decline. Astronomical winter is based on the position of the sun and won't begin until December 21.





During meteorological winter, Rochester usually dips below zero 27 times and sees an average high temperature of 26 degrees. In the next 3 months, we average 33 inches of snow.

We won't be feeling much like winter tomorrow as we continue with sunny skies and even warmer temperatures in the upper 30 to even low 40s. Winds will be light out of the northwest and clear skies will allow us to cool down to the low 20s Wednesday night.

Even though temperatures are cool, they're nowhere as cool as they should be! High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for the rest of the week will put us about 5-10 degrees above average! On Saturday, our average high temperature will be below freezing at 31 degrees!

Calm, sunny conditions will continue through the next 7 days with light winds. All is quiet in the weather department! Enjoy!