Minnesota reports 3,570 more COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Tuesday that 22 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Seventeen of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 3,615 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, MDH said. The Department said 2,430 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Tuesday’s update that 3,570 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Ninety-three of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 322,312 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 23,330 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 6,924 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

MDH said 279,540 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported 22,757 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,284,823. MDH said about 2,539,003 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 17,111 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,826 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.