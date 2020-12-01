Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce board selects new president

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Ryan Parsons has been selected by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as the organization’s new president.

He is currently Vice President of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC (Economic Development Corporation) in North Dakota.

According to a news release Tuesday evening, Parsons will begin in his news role on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

He’ll be taking over for current president Kathleen Harrington who is retiring from the position.