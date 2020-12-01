Suspect charged in Albert Lea shooting that injured 3 people

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX47) — Charges have been filed against an Albert Lea man in connection with a shooting on Sunday that injured three people, including a police officer.

According to a criminal complaint, 21-year-old Devin Weiland is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the first degree and three counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

This all began around 2 a.m., when an officer responded to a report of fireworks or gunshots at the Shady Oaks Apartment Complex. When the officer arrived, investigators said he was ambushed.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer was wearing a protective vest when he was shot in the chest.

The complaint said Weiland fired shots over the next eight hours as officers tried to make contact with him. Three separate SWAT Teams were on the scene. Two men who live in or near the building were injured by gunfire during the ordeal.

Weiland eventually surrendered while he bled heavily from a forehead injury. After medical treatment in Rochester, he was taken to the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center where he admitted to firing about 75 rounds, the criminal complaint said.

Firearms seized from his apartment include three rifles and a shotgun, the complaint said.