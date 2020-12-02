Judge orders Plainview gym to close, comply with governor’s executive order

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (FOX47) — A judge has ordered a Plainview gym to close after the owner refused to comply with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order.

Last week, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed for a temporary restraining order to prohibit the Plainview Wellness Center from staying open to the public.

The gym had remained open since Walz issued an executive order on Nov. 18 that instructed fitness centers to close later that week.

According to Wabasha County court documents filed on Wednesday the fitness center is required to “fully comply with Executive Order 20-99 and any future Executive Orders by the Governor, approved by the Executive Council, and filed in the Office of the Secretary of State in accordance with Minnesota Statutes Chapter 12 that apply to gyms and/or fitness centers.”

Plainview Wellness Center owner Brandon Reiter told Fox 47 on Nov. 25 that he doesn’t think the government should have the power to decide which businesses are more essential than others.

“I think it’s very unfair and unjust that a governor can choose which businesses that he feels fit to stay open,” he said.

The governor’s four-week “dial back” restrictions are set to last through Dec. 18.