Minnesota first responders plead for public to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Minnesota first responders took to the podium with Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday, to address how the pandemic is impacting their ability to efficiently do their jobs.

"Just like we preach about fire safety, one little spark can cause a fire and that's exactly what happened to us," said Jay Wood, from the Plato Fire Department. "COVID-19 sparked an outbreak at the Plato Fire Department before we knew it, over three-quarters of our fire department had been affected in one way or another by the virus, either they tested positive or exposed."

It's a problem for ambulance services too.

"Those staffing shortages can lead to fewer ambulances that are able to respond to the 911 calls in our communities," said Ross Chavez, a Twin Cities paramedic.

Walz said the staffing problems are impacting agencies across the state.

"These are the folks that you call 911 and want to respond," said Walz. "But just like any other professions they're being hit by COVID hitting their workforce."

First responders are pleading for Minnesotans to mask up, and avoid large gatherings. Walz said it is reckless for people not to be as safe as possible during the pandemic.

"The decision to not wear a mask or to gather with your neighbor to watch a football game is putting these folks at risk. You're flying a 'I back the blue flag,' well show us you do by protecting these folks."