One person missing after Maple Grove business fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (CNN/WCCO) – One person was missing after a large fire in Maple Grove Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Tim Bush said the department responded to a report around 6:10 p.m. that smoke and fire were visible from a building, with three people still inside.

Two people exited the building, but they couldn’t account for one other, Bush said.

The building was described as a multi-level commercial facility with both office and storage space, plus living quarters. There were vehicles, campers, boats and propane tanks stored inside.

Crews went to look for the missing person, who may live in the building or be a visitor, but they had to retreat because the fire was spreading quickly.

Fire crews were able to knock down hotspots and get the fire under control by 8 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital and another was treated by first responders on scene.