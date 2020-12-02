Our sunny, mild spell continues

Bright and pleasant today

High pressure is moving through the region today, keeping our weather quiet and tranquil. We'll have a few thin cirrus clouds from time to time today as a weak upper-level disturbance approaches from the northwest, but overall, it looks like a great looking Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 40s this afternoon and a slight westerly breeze that will occasionally reach 15 miles per hour.

Sunshine, clouds, and mild temps late this week

Clouds will thicken later tonight and for parts of our Thursday as a weak disturbance grazes the area to the west. We'll have partly sunny conditions with a brisk westerly breeze at times reaching 15 miles per hour tomorrow and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

High pressure will build in from the west for Friday, setting the stage for a great looking spell of sunny weather heading into the weekend. High temperatures Friday will be near 40 degrees with just a hint of a northwest breeze.

Weekend sunshine

We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout our Saturday, even as a cold front slides into the area from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 Friday with a fairly light northwest breeze.

Sunday looks slightly breezier and a bit colder behind the mid-weekend cold front. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Still mild next week

We'll stick with this bright, dry, generally mild weather pattern heading into next week. Expect plenty of sunshine under high pressure Monday with high temperatures in the upper 30s with a warm-up in the midweek that will help our temperatures reach the low to mid-40s. It looks like things will get colder by the end of the upcoming work week and the days beyond are looking more seasonable if not slightly colder than the seasonal average.

Here is your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: