Sheriff: Car used in Gamehaven Scout Reservation burglary was stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the car used in a Boy Scouts camp burglary last week was stolen.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to the Gamehaven Scout Reservation for a burglary call. When they arrived, they found a car stuck by the main gate that was filled with items stolen from multiple buildings at the camp.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Volkswagen used in the incident was stolen from a pole shed in the 4200 Block of 30th Avenue Southeast in Marion Township between Nov. 16 and Nov. 30. The car reportedly had the keys in it. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the car had been gifted to the owner by a church.

The Sheriff’s Office said they don’t have a estimate yet in damages and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.