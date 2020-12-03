Bright and mild again today; staying pleasant through the weekend

Sunshine, clouds, and brisk winds today

A mild air mass continues to linger in the region today, but there will be a few more clouds in the area compared to the last few days as upper-level disturbances move through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a slightly more noticeable brisk west breeze that will add just a slight chill to the air, occasionally reaching 15 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s which is almost ten degrees above the seasonal average.

Cool weekend sunshine

High pressure will move into the region from the west Friday, bringing bright, sun-filled weather to the area with lighter winds. Expect a mostly sunny sky with light north winds throughout the day and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

A weak cold front will move through the area Saturday, drawing in slightly colder air. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a light north breeze.

Sunday will be bright and cool, but slightly breezier with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s and northwest winds approaching 20 miles per hour at times.

Mild weather continues next week

High pressure from the west will move in for Monday, bringing abundant sunshine to the area with high temperatures around 40 degrees expected. As warmer air continues to flow in from the south and west, temperatures will continue to warm up a bit. Look for high temperatures in the low to mid-40s Tuesday with a shot at the upper half of the 40s for highs by Wednesday afternoon. That would be more than 15 degrees above the seasonal average!

After a slightly cooler, but still rather pleasant day next Thursday, it looks like colder, more seasonable weather will return for next Friday and for the following weekend with a couple of rounds of rain and snow showers possible Friday and Sunday.