COVID-19 cases force Rochester Day and Warming Center return to Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — The City of Rochester Day Center and Rochester Community Warming Center are moving back to the Mayo Civic Center for the next four weeks.

According to a news release Thursday afternoon, positive COVID-19 cases among individuals at both locations is leading to changes in ongoing operations.

The civic center provides more space for guests and staff to maintain physical distancing protocols.

The Day Center will be open every day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on Friday Dec. 4. The 200/204 4th Street SE in will be closed beginning Thursday night.

Despite the location change, operations will remain the same.

“The Landing MN will continue to run the Day Center, with assistance from the City of Rochester while the Rochester Community Warming Center services will continue to be provided by Catholic Charities and Olmsted County,” said Rochester Public Library Director Audrey Betcher in an email statement.