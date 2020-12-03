Crews respond to fire at hog farm near Blooming Prairie

NEAR BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX47) — First responders are at the scene of an operational hog farm near Blooming Prairie that is engulfed in flames.

First responders got the call around 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy at the scene.

Blooming Prairie, Claremont and Hayfield fire departments are at the scene, along with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 9:30 a.m., the fire is not out and smoke can be seen from more than five miles away.

The deputy told Fox 47 that no people were injured in the fire. A number of hogs have reportedly died.

This is a developing story and will be updated.