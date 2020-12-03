Decorah woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Winneshiek County

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (FOX47) — A Decorah woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southern Winneshiek County on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Peggie Krumme was driving a Ford Escape south on County Road W14 when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the east ditch and hit a rock embankment. It came to a stop under a bridge in a dry creek bed.

The Sheriff’s Office said Krumme was killed in the crash and was found deceased at the scene. The crash was discovered and reported by a farmer doing field around 2:30 p.m. The exact time of the crash is unknown.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Saint Lucas Fire Department, Winneshiek County Ambulance Service and first responders.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.