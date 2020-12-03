Future of Highway 14 corridor to be unveiled Thursday night

(FOX47) — The future of the Highway 14 corridor is being revealed on Thursday night.

The heavily-traveled highway has been the site of several fatal accidents over the years in southeast Minnesota.

MnDOT, Olmsted and Dodge counties and the cities of Byron and Kasson are partnering to make the highway safer.

The groups have been mulling over several options to reconstruct the corridor that runs between the interchange at Highway 57 (Mantorville Avenue) in Kasson to Olmsted County Road 104 (60th Avenue).

The group has decided what it wants to do and it plans to share how the project will be implemented.

The meeting is happening over Zoom at 5:30 p.m. If you want to join the online open house, follow this link and enter the password “US14.”

You can also join the meeting by phone with the following information: