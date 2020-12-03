Large building fire in Albert Lea

UPDATE: 11:00 p.m. Residents affected by the fire are being told they can go to the United Methodist Church for assistance.

The pastor at the church says about 20 people are getting help there. He said they could be clear to return to their homes by midnight.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 47) — A large building fire ignited a little after 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening along the 600 block of W Main Street in Albert Lea.

It’s not yet clear if there are any injuries.

Thomas Crawford got to the scene early on. He told us the building, which was used for storage, was smoking for a while before flames took over. It was not clear to Crawford what may have caused the blaze.

As of 10:15 p.m. the biggest flames were out, but the fire is not extinguished.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.