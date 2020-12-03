MSHSL approves plan for winter activities

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — The Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors approved a plan Thursday for the restart of winter activities.

According to a news release Thursday afternoon, the plan is flexible and is set to go into effect once clearance for activities is given by state governmental leaders.

Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-99, which mandated a four-week pause in activities, is scheduled to expire on Dec. 18.

If that order is not extended, MSHSL said practice could start on Dec. 21, and competitions could take place beginning on or after Jan. 4.

Start dates would be pushed back if the pause on activities is extended.

The plan has weeks designated for section play and a potential state tournament. The adjustments being made account for a minimal disruption to the spring sports seasons.

Looking ahead to spring, MSHSL said spring sports would end no later than June 19, 2021.

MSHSL’s full announcement can be read here.