Next weather-maker possible next week

We are going on 10 straight days without any precipitation across most of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Dry conditions will continue to dominate the forecast through the first ten days of December. Models are coming together and bring a potential weather-maker across the upper Midwest next Friday and Saturday (December 11th-12th). This seems to be our first and only chance for snow in the first 20 days of December. Long-range guidance hints at quiet and cold conditions for December 13th through the 20th.

Historically speaking, Rochester has a 75% chance of seeing at least 1" of snow on the ground for Christmas. Most of SE MN falls in the 65-75% range with NE Iowa slightly lower at 55-65%. Next Friday and Saturday appear to be the only real chances for snowfall across the area in the near future. Our chances for a "White Christmas" might be dwindling.

Dry and sunny conditions are expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s on both Saturday/Sunday nights. Highs Monday through Thursday will be nearly 10-15 degrees above average with mostly sunny skies. The warm and dry start to December looks to continue most of next week.