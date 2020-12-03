Remains of woman discovered in fire in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (CNN/FOX47) — Remains of a missing person were found in the rubble of a commercial fire in Maple Grove on Wednesday afternoon.

A large fire broke out at Hanson Implement and Storage around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire spread quickly through the building, which was used for storing boats, utility vehicles and campers — some holding propane tanks.

One person was unaccounted for on Tuesday night while two others were able to escape the building.

Fire crews discovered the woman’s body around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.