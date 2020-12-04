A bright and pleasant weekend; even warmer next week

A bright and pleasant Friday

Even as a weak cold front edges its way through our region today, we're looking at yet another sun-filled, mild day in the area. We'll have a few thin clouds during the morning hours as that front slides into the Upper Mississippi Valley from just north of the Great Lakes and then we'll enjoy fewer clouds for the afternoon behind that front. With a generally sunny sky and a hint of a north breeze, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the area which places us about ten degrees above the seasonal average.

A cooler, but quiet weekend

We'll have occasional sunshine and cloud cover in the area throughout the weekend as an upper-level disturbance to our northeast spins some clouds into the Upper Mississippi Valley. Our winds will be fairly light over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s across the area which is cooler than recent days, but still a few degrees above the seasonal average.

A warm week ahead

Warmer air will begin to build into the region to start the upcoming week Monday. Undersurface high pressure, we'll enjoy some peaceful sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 40s for the afternoon hours.

Warmer air will flow into the region on a slightly gusty south breeze Tuesday and Wednesday and high temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. As a cold front approaches Thursday, we'll have to deal with increasing cloud cover while temperatures will end up about ten degrees warmer than the normal with readings reaching the lower 40s for perhaps the last time this year.

Colder air will move in for next Friday and the following weekend as we keep an eye on a potentially developing storm system in the Plains that could conceivably bring snow chances to the area or surrounding region over the weekend or just beyond the weekend time frame.

Here is your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: