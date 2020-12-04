Comfortable conditions this weekend; Warm and sunny next week

Mild conditions are expected this weekend with high temperatures in the middle and upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunny skies are likely both days this weekend with light winds out of the north-northwest. There is a chance for isolated Flurries Saturday evening but no accumulations are expected.

Above-average temperatures are likely all next week. Highs will soar into the upper 40s and even lower 50s on Wednesday. Temperatures will be nearly 8-15 degrees above average through next Friday.

With the current placements of the polar and tropical jet, dry conditions are likely all of next week. Zonal flow in the upper atmosphere will bring dry and mild conditions all of next week.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the December warmth!

Nick