Looking at the future of Hwy 14 across Olmsted, Dodge counties

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Early plans for a much anticipated upgrade to Highway 14 west of Rochester were revealed Thursday evening.

During an online open house, SRF Consulting Group, Inc. Project Manager Craig Vaughn said the vision of the 20-year plan is to, “improve safety, manage access and improve freight movement, manage congestion into the future as well as encourage economic development throughout the entirety of the corridor.”

The corridor he speaks of runs from Olmsted County Road 104, also known as 60th Avenue NE, to Highway 57 in Kasson.

Highway 14 project map

Planners are looking at changing seven intersections along the stretch of highway that’s notorious for crashes. However, traffic flow isn’t the only consideration.

“The intersection designs are conceptual in nature but each will accommodate a sidewalk trail facility in some way shape or form,” said Vaughn.

Along with the interchanges, the project could also lead to the paving of 14th Street NW between County highway 3 and County Road 104.

The plans could be modified to get most of the work done in as little as five years.

So, how much will this cost? Vaughn says a single interchange improvement can cost between $25 million and $30 million. Vaughn says it might be difficult to get all that money in a short amount of time. That’s why the current timeline for the project is 20 years.

The ultimate vision is for Highway 14 to eventually become a freeway.

You can read more about the project here.