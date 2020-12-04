Mason City city hall closing to general public

MASON CITY, Iowa (FOX 47) — Mason City’s city hall is now closed to the public. The reason is due to concern for the safety of employees and the community.

According to a news release earlier Friday afternoon, the closure began at 4:30 p.m. Friday and will continue until further notice.

Along with the closure, face-to-face and in-person payment transactions are suspended. Those services will continue electronically, by phone, by mail, and when necessary, by appointment. Those appointments will need to be made in advance.

Anyone looking to make payments electronically can click here.

Single use sanitation stickers will not be available to purchase at city hall. They can be purchased at stores around the area.

Also of note, Mason City Transit services will be free of charge until further notice. No bus passes can be purchased.