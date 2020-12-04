Mayo Clinic Health System SW Region to temporarily close clinics

(FOX47) -- We've heard from health care professionals about another COVID-19 surge they are expecting following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mayo Clinic Health System Regional Chair of Clinical Practice for the Southwest Region, Dr. Gokhan Anil, said this was a tough decision to make, but it was also necessary.

"These are important hard decisions for all of us at Mayo Clinic," Anil said. "Our intent is never to disrupt care to our patients, making sure that we are providing patient-centric, high-quality care that is accessible."

He added that in the past few weeks, they've experienced a significant demand in hospitalization for COVID-19 patients in the region.

This temporary change is set to last six weeks and the re-shuffling of staff will be to help the Mankato hospital as well as other clinics.

The Belle Plaine clinic was temporarily closed Nov. 23. The other four clinics Mankato-Northbridge, Le Sueur, Janesville and Waterville will temporarily close starting Monday.

"We have been re-deploying about 23 nursing staff, as well as allied health personnel from our lab technician to radiology technicians to door greeters," Anil said.

He said although the clinics will be closed for six weeks, physicians are working hard to connect with patients to figure out whether virtual care is an option or to direct them to the nearest location for in-person care.

"The way that we chose those clinics is we looked for geographical locations," Anil said. "What is the next closest clinic possible to reduce disruption to our patient care."

In the end, Anil said this regional decision was made to support patient needs, and he looks forward to it being just temporary.

"Our hope and desire is that we can re-open these clinics within six weeks," he said.