Olmsted County extends 2020 property taxes late payment deadline

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Property owners in Olmsted County now have an additional two weeks to pay their property taxes before they will receive late payment penalties.

The new deadline for residents to pay their full property tax payment for 2020 is Dec. 31, the county announced in a news release on Friday.

This is the third time the deadline has been extended, the county said. The extensions were put in place in response to the financial hardship many are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If property tax payments are not made by December 31, 2020, penalties will be assessed in the New Year,” the county said.