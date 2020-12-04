Two finalists being considered for Rochester’s next city administrator

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Final interviews have wrapped up in the search for Rochester’s next city administrator.

The position is being left open as City Administrator Steve Rymer is leaving the role to be closer to family.

Rochester’s city administrator is responsible for leading the city’s operations and carrying out the decisions of the mayor and the City Council.

On Thursday, the two final candidates, Heidi Nelson and Alison Zelms, met with Mayor Kim Norton as well as current and future council members.

According to an emailed release from the City of Rochester, Nelson is the current city administrator for Maple Grove. She previously served in that role in Wayzata.

Zelms serves as the deputy city manager for Mankato. Prior to that, she worked in city administration in Arizona and Illinois.

The Rochester City Council is expected to select a candidate by the end of the year.