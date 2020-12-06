A Sunday drive-thru holiday event focused on children battling cancer





ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — On Sunday, the non-profit organization named Childhood Cancer Community (CCC), hosted a drive-thru celebration to lift spirits for children battling cancer.

Shanna Lunasin

“It’s fun for them to get to see each other from a window and get to see their friends, when so often they’re already normally not going out and doing anything. Now, obviously, with COVID these families are more isolated than they were,” said Shanna Lunasin, CCC founder. “This is a safe place that they know that they can come, siblings and the cancer patients can get out and have a good time and that’s special for celebrating the holidays.

20 volunteers help pass out goodies to more than 200 people. Cookie kits, bagged gifts and cotton candy were items that were handed out. Santa and Mrs. Klaus, the Grinch, Rudolph and a snowman also greeted families.

Cory Simpson

“This organization has helped us a lot throughout the years. It’s helped us to be around individuals who have gone through the same trials and tribulations,” said Cory Simpson, father of Carter, 12, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2005. “This was something to look forward to. It gets them out of the house and gets them around some people that have been apart of our lives for a long time, and it’s been very helpful.”

Hoover family

Another parent, Lisa Hoover attended the event with her four children. Her daughter Mila was diagnosed with cancer. She said the event was something her children look forward to.

“We were super excited so we love everything that CCC does for the childhood cancer community and so we are very grateful,” she said.

Matthew Brown

The families also received a meatloaf meal that feds six people from Matthew Brown. Brown is the owner of Estelle’s Eatery & Bar, located in Harmony, but joined the CCC, when his late daughter, Gabby, 2, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

“We just wanted to do something special for these families. Our daughter Gabby was such a positive energy and the love for her life, we wanted to put that into and provide that for these families. So they can feel that love and feel that energy from our little girl,” Brown said.

Lunasin started the organization in 2019 and was motivated to give back to children because she was once in their shoes.

Lunasin as a child

Courtesy: Childhood Cancer Communi y

“I am actually a childhood cancer survivor myself. I had cancer 20 years ago and what’s special about CCC is that we focus on positivity and purpose throughout their journey. So yes, we all know that cancer is really hard but we also want to focus on all of the good that a hard thing in our lives can bring to us,” she said.