Chimney fire causes extensive damage to SE Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Rochester firefighters responded to a chimney fire in South East Rochester late Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the 2500 block of 28th Street SE at 4:43 p.m. According to a press release from the Rochester Fire Department, the flame spread to the outside of the home and into the attic space. A total of five Rochester fire companies responded.

Crews ensured that everyone inside of the home -- which included two people and several pets -- were outside and extinguished the fire.

The blaze caused $50,000 in damage to the home; destroying exterior siding and wall sheeting on one end of the home.

"Early recognition and quick activation of emergency response agencies is very important to ensure life safety and to conserve property from fire damage," read the release. "Working smoke alarms are one of the most effective ways to protect your family and home; always evacuate and then call 911 from a safe area in the event of a fire."

Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also assisted RFD.