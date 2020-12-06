Warming temperatures through midweek

We started off Sunday with some sunshine before clouds rolled in and stuck around for the majority of the afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures managed to warm into the mid to upper 30s- putting many of us anywhere from 5-10 degrees warmer than average!

We'll see similar conditions tomorrow as we struggle to get rid of the cloud cover. A few peeks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon but we'll see mainly clouds for Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s once again, maybe a few low 40s possible in northeast Iowa.

Temperatures will continue with an upward trend through midweek, still bringing us close to 50 degrees! Rochester's record high for December 9 is 52 degrees, and it's possible that we could come close to that! Temperatures will take on a downward trend for the latter part of the week, bringing us closer to our seasonal averages for the weekend.

We're still looking at the chance for our next weather-maker on Friday and Saturday. Confidence is currently low in the exact track that this system will take: a northerly track will bring more rainfall to our region while a more southerly track will bring more snowfall. We'll have more clarity as the system continues to develop in the next few days.