Above-average temperatures continue

We'll struggle to shake the cloud cover in the next 24 hours though that will keep temperatures mild overnight tonight. With excess moisture in the air once again, areas of patchy fog are possible tonight.

After a mild start in the morning, temperatures will warm into the low to mid-40s by tomorrow afternoon. The clouds will stick around for the most part but may thin out a bit during the later parts of the day for a few peeks of sun.

We'll continue the warming trend on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 40s, maybe low 50s for some! That's nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year. The warmth continues on Thursday with mostly sunny skies before our next weather-maker makes its appearance on Friday.

Currently, there is low confidence in the track that this system will take which creates low confidence in rain or snow totals. If the system tracks a bit further towards our north, that will give us warmer temperatures and mostly rainfall. If the system tracks just to our south, we'll see cooler temperatures and mainly snowfall.

Though there is low confidence in precip type and totals right now, this system is expected to carry a decent amount of moisture with it and could potentially bring a few inches of rain or snow to the region. Confidence in the forecast will grow in the next few days.