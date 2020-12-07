Cloudy and cool today; much warmer for the midweek

A murky Monday

Low clouds and some areas of fog are lingering in the region today on the backside of an area of high pressure that brought some tranquil weather to the area for our Sunday. A low sun angle will make it more difficult for the stratus clouds to break up, keeping the gloom around for most of the day, but at least the fog will likely lift in the early part of the day. Aside from an odd break or two in the clouds this afternoon, we'll have a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid-30s.

Bright and mild midweek

Sunshine will slowly break through the clouds Tuesday with increasing sunshine in store for the afternoon. A slight southwest breeze will work with that sunshine to warm temperatures from the 30s in the morning to the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Warmer air will blow into the region Wednesday ahead of another storm system as it approaches from the northwest. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with a slight west breeze around 15 miles per hour and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Those readings will be around 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average!

We'll enjoy yet another unseasonably mild day Thursday with occasional sunshine and clouds and afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Windy and colder, some snow possible this weekend

A storm system will move into the region Friday, bringing a chance for rain and snow to the area. Depending on the track of the system, we may end up with some accumulation during the afternoon and evening hours if the system takes a more southerly track. Otherwise, look for more rain than snow from the system. We'll have brisk winds during the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

A few snow showers and flurries will be possible through the morning hours Saturday in the wake of the departing storm system. Expect strong, gusty, raw, northwest winds throughout the day with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

Sunday is looking windy and cold with limited rounds of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

A weak storm system will bring a chance for a minor coating of snowfall next Monday with a larger system potentially bringing heavier snow next Wednesday into Thursday morning. High temperatures next week will be in the mid-20s to lower 30s which is typical for this time of the year.