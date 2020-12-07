COVID-19 triggered coma and immune disease for Rochester man; wife urges people to take virus seriously

Nick Nhean

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- A Rochester man's COVID-19 infection has him on life support, even after doctors said he no longer had the virus.

26-year-old Nick Nhean was diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia month ago after traveling to College Station, Texas.

Ashley and Nick

His wife, Ashley, said Nick's symptoms included a fever and migraines.

"In 24 hours of getting his test results back, he declined very quickly. We couldn't get his fever to come down. It was a steady 104 (degrees). His lips started to turn blue. He would start quivering and shaking. He has serious fatigue and he couldn't hold anything down," Ashley said.

Nick was then admitted to a Dallas hospital and was immediately put into the ICU. Ashley said his oxygen level reached a low point of 50.

"They had to put him on a ventilator and put him in a medically induced coma. And a few hours later that's when we had found out that he was suffering from cytokine storm syndrome. His immune system went into overdrive and started to attack healthy cells," she said.

The University of Michigan said cytokine storm syndrome is a common deadly side effect triggered by COVID-19. Ashley said medical staffed put Nick on a experimental treatment to fight the cytokine storm but it had not been successful. She also said Nick was previously heathy and led an active lifestyle.

She said he was in a coma only a week after his diagnosis.

Nick and Donovan

Ashley and her eight-year-old son Donovan live in Rochester, but travel to Dallas to visit Nick. She said Donovan is struggling without his father. However, when they visit Nick, he lets them know he's fighting.

"Even being in a coma you can see the love on his face. He (Nick) started crying. Nick just had tears falling," she said.

She shared her story to let doubters of the virus know, the virus is real and life-threatening.

"If we just take the short time to wear the mask and stay home, and socially distance a short time, it could be tackled by now. I know for one, if we were more diligent, my son's father would be here with him every day," Ashley said.

She said she will be moving to Dallas on Thursday to be closer to Nick as he recovers.

Ashley asks that people write a letter to Nick so that his nurses can read it to him. If you'd like to, here's the address:

C/O Nicholas Nhean

Clements University Hospital

ICU Floor 9 Room 921

6201 Harryhines BLVD

Dallas, TX 75235