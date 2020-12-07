Flags flown at half-staff in Minnesota for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

On Monday, all U.S. and state flags will be at half-staff at all federal and state buildings from sunrise through sunset.

In an emailed news release, the governor said the action will honor of those who died on this day, 79 years ago. It will also commemorate others who sacrificed their lives for the U.S. during World War II.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Some 1,100 more were wounded.