Local health leaders compare Olmsted County to rest of state

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- On Sunday, Minnesota ranked second in the nation, behind South Dakota, for positive COVID-19 cases per capita.

Statewide COVID-19 numbers continue to look grim, as health officials say the state will reach 400,000 cases in the next week.

"It wasn't unexpected," Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said. "And I'm not sure if we are past it yet."

However, the outlook is a little more encouraging when looking closer at Olmsted County numbers.

"Not to brag, but our team has done an amazing job," Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs said.

Briggs references an online tool published by The New York Times. It breaks down each Minnesota county, its cumulative deaths per capita, case rates over the last week per capita and total cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We're ranked bottom ten in 87 counites in all of those measures," Briggs said.

He believes that result is from early preventative action; like testing, contact tracing and education and outreach that's allowed the county to maintain a place near the bottom of the list.

"The partnership, not just with Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center, but with the community overall, I think is a big part of this," Briggs continued.

Still, the latest data from the Olmsted County Public Health Dashboard shows a testing positivity rate of 12.1 percent over a seven day period.

"We're still in the middle of a very serious pandemic and we do have increased instances in the area," Norton said. "We've been over ten percent positivity rate, we want to be under five. By no means should we be letting our guard down. I do think it's worth noting that we are doing better than other areas in the state."

Worth noting, but not worth letting your guard down. The city of Rochester's COVID-19 risk dial was in the "red" or severe zone Monday.

While Briggs is proud of his team and the work done to prevent spread and transmission of the virus, he knows we're not out of the woods yet.

"Minnesota has done a really good job, overall, to this point. However, we are just as much at risk as the rest of the country," he said. "While we're sick of this, we're all sick of this pandemic, we really need to bear down."

Briggs adds that his team has identified 15 COVID-19 cases stemming from the Thanksgiving holiday. Those 15 people were contagious and present at holiday gatherings. Health officials expect to see the case impact of those holiday gatherings in the coming days.