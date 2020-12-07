New highway crossing for deer under construction underway along Hwy 14

NEAR CLARMONT, Minn. (FOX47) — A new four-lane route of Highway 14 that is under construction near Claremont in Dodge County will include a special crossing for deer.

According the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the project is a collaboration between MnDOT and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The DNR assisted with studying deer migration patterns.

The square box culvert is 10 feet tall and 9 feet wide, and it’s approximately 200 feet long. It connects like an tunnel underneath the the four-lane highway from north to south. The hope is that this new tunnel will reduce crashes.

“Deer move around a lot, and I think the statistics show in November, that’s where you see the highest number of crashes,” Mike Dougherty of MnDOT said. “The hope in the end is that over time, once this highway is open to traffic, that the deer will start to gravitate to that.”

Dougherty said other cities in the country have built wildlife bridges and those can cost millions. He said an underpass is more cost-effective.

The the project is expected to be completed by fall 2021.