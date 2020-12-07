Rochester City Council selects new city administrator

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Rochester’s day-to-day operations will soon be overseen by someone new at the helm.

According to a news release Monday evening, the Rochester City Council voted Alison Zelms as the next City Administrator at its meeting earlier in the day. The decision will be finalized when the council votes on the contract at its meeting on Dec. 14.

Zelms is currently the the deputy city manager for Mankato.

The job opened up after current Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer announced he’d be leaving to be closer to family.

According to the news release, Rymer will remain in his role until Zelms starts.