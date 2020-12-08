Even warmer conditions tomorrow before a cooler weekend

Thankfully we were able to see a little bit of sunshine today for the first time in a few days! That allowed temperatures to get into the low 40s in areas that saw a bit more sunshine, while other areas stayed in the upper 30s.

High temperatures tomorrow are still expected to reach the upper 40s by the afternoon! We'll see widespread sunshine and overall, very pleasant conditions.

Looking ahead to Friday, we're continuing to track a storm system that may not be as impactful as originally thought.





Model guidance has been consistently shifting that storm system further and further south over the past few days. While it is still possible for that track to change, southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa won't be in the heart of the storm. We could still see a bit of wintry mixing and snow Friday night into Saturday.

Quiet and cooler conditions will continue for the start of next week, with high temperatures a bit closer to our seasonal averages.