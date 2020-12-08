Minnesota reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,080 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Tuesday that 22 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Fifteen of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 4,027 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 2,660 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Tuesday’s update that another 3,080 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Sixty-six of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, health officials said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 359,203 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 26,168 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 8,790 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

State health officials also reported 27,432 more COVID-19 tests in Tuesday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,650,726. MDH said about 2,679,221 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 18,594 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,063 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.