Rochester police officers spread holiday cheer with special deliveries

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Members of the Rochester Police Department are making special deliveries this week to children in the area.

The annual “Shop With A Cop” event was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but RPD’s Community Action Team remained determined to brighten the spirits of Rochester children.

The Community Action Team collaborated with the Rochester Public School District to find children to give gifts to. The officers wanted to personally deliver them to the kids.

“The kids are a lot of fun, you know. It’s kind of nice to, you know, be able to do something positive these days,” Officer Doug Remling said.

He delivered gifts to children Tuesday morning. He said he knows this year has been hard on children, but he admired their strength.

“Kids are resilient, you know,” Remling said. “They kind of go with the flow. So, hopefully things are going to ‘normal out’ here sooner or later.”

Officers will be delivering more gifts throughout the rest of the week.

Remling said he hopes next year, the event will be able be held as usual, along with other community police events that were canceled this year.