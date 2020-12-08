Walz: Minnesota expects about 183,400 COVID-19 vaccines by end of year, phased distribution plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 47) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the state’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution as multiple vaccines near approval in the United States.

Walz outlined the plan at a news briefing on Tuesday. He said Minnesota is expecting to receive doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines soon for the first phase of vaccine distribution in the state.

“We’re ready,” Walz said. “Now we need to get the vaccine supply out and we need to deliver it to Minnesotans.”

According to a timeline provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, the state is anticipating “roughly” around the week of Dec. 14, vaccines will begin to arrive at Minnesota sites. That would be after the Food and Drug Administration makes a decision about the vaccine and following recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

“We’re really excited. We’re grateful for the fact that we’re at this place,” MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said. “So, we want you to be excited too, but we also want you to be patient. Because it is going to be awhile before we can get vaccines for everyone who wants it.”

Walz said a federal committee advised the state to start vaccine distribution with health care professionals and long-term care residents. Walz said Minnesota is planning for a limited initial supply of vaccines, and a slow ramp-up of distribution to other populations.

The governor said the federal government determines how many vaccines each state will get. As of Tuesday, the state is anticipating receiving a total of 183,400 vaccines by the end of 2020, specifically targeted for health care workers and those vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19. Each vaccine requires two shots. The 183,400 number is for the number of people getting fully vaccinated.

The governor said for week one of distribution, the state is expecting to receive 46,800 Pfizer vaccines. On week two, Minnesota expects to receive 94,800 Moderna vaccines. For week three, the state is anticipating receiving 41,800 Moderna vaccines.

Walz noted that these numbers are not confirmed.

“It has changed several times, and we will adjust accordingly,” he said.

According to Ehresmann, the second phase of distribution is expected to include essential workers, and the phase after will focus on individuals with high risk-medical conditions and those 65 years old and older. This is subject to change. Ehresmann said all Minnesotans will eventually have the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Ehresmann said both vaccines indicated efficacy is 95%, and both have had to meet strict safety guidance. She also said both vaccines will require two doses, and the time between doses is about a month.

“Even though the process has been expedited, that does not mean that safety has been compromised,” Ehresmann said.

Walz said once vaccines arrive, they will be directly shipped to key hospitals across the state and it will be distributed further to smaller clinics.

The governor advised Minnesotans not to get their vaccine information from Facebook, encouraging people to seek out information from valid sources and medical professionals.

Walz said people should still wear masks and social distance as the vaccine is being distributed.

“Taking the vaccine not only protects you and your health from COVID-19,” Walz said. “It protects your neighbor.”