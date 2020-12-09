HOLIDAY GIFTING: Shipping agencies say send presents NOW, to ensure on time arrival

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Mailing services are telling people not to wait last minute to ship holiday gifts.

“We anticipate a very busy season,” said Ahmad Siddiqui, UPS Store franchise owner at Rochester’s Eastwood Plaza location.

The U.S. Postal Service in Rochester has been overly busy since election season. Holiday gifting during the pandemic is creating an extra load.

“It’s been a strange year because of the pandemic,” said postal carrier Michael Dennis. “We’ve had Christmas level volumes the entire year. Every day you’re going out with a full truck.”

The Postal Service has had lines reaching the front door at its Valleyhigh Drive NW office.

“Well, I am trying to get a gift to my cousin who lives in Spain,” said Kari Larsen, as she waited in line to send her package.

“The busiest times are usually first thing in the morning. A lot of people come out to the post office right before they go to work. So, we find that our lines in the morning are pretty long,” said Hayley White, Rochester Postmaster.

As for the best times?

“About an hour into the morning is a really good time to come in. The lines are a little shorter. Lunchtime is very busy for us, and then there’s kind of low action between two and three and then we are pretty busy again until closing,” she said.

The Postal Service also has a card only self-service area that can make getting in and out the door faster.

For UPS, Siddiqui said mornings and late afternoons are busy as well. He also urges customers to ship items within the next week.

“Anything shipped before, or by the 15th of December, has a good chance to make it by the 20th or 21st of December,” he said.

He recommends customers let the store pack their items, to ensure it’s packed well. That way the store will reimburse the value of the items if it is lost or damaged.

And advice for those who want to mail sweet treats?

“Wrap it in bubble wrap. So basically, it doesn’t turn into dust,” said Ben Rother, UPS Employee. “Homemade cookies are the best. They’re not too fragile. So just put a little bubble wrap around it to absorb the vibration, and you’ll be just fine.”

Dennis said he delivers hundreds of packages of all sizes daily, his only request is that people help mail carriers, by making their addresses easy to find.

“Keep your lights on and make access to your mailbox safe and accessible for us,” he said.

The Postal Service also has a program called Operation Santa, where children write letters to “Santa” and a sponsor sends gifts or a response letter to those children.