Minnesota reports 82 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,539 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Wednesday that 82 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

One of the people who died was reportedly a resident of Olmsted County who was in their 70s, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 39.

Fifty-one of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 4,109 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 2,711 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the state’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, following vaccine approval from the Food and Drug Administration. He said the state expects to receive about 183,400 vaccines by the end of the year, and the initial rollout will focus on health care professionals and long-term care residents.

MDH also reported in Wednesday’s update that another 4,539 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

The Department said 105 of the cases were reported in Olmsted County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 363,719 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 26,594 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 9,129 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

MDH said 320,233 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported 39,591 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,690,213. MDH said about 2,695,015 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 18,809 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,106 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

