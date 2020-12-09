Rapid antigen COVID-19 testing being offered at Hy-Vee in Rochester

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (FOX 47) — Grocery store chain Hy-Vee is offering rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations across the Midwest.

The West Circle Drive location in Rochester is one of those locations. Testing will be available there beginning Dec. 11.

According to a news release Wednesday afternoon, anyone who wants to take a test will need to register ahead of time here. Cost for the test will vary by location.

According to guidance from the CDC, Hy-Vee says only people who are symptomatic or those with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days are eligible for the rapid antigen testing.

Hy-Vee says the testing areas will be located in parking lots at those locations and people taking the tests can drive up without leaving their vehicles.

The test itself will take two minutes and results will be sent by email in 1-2 hours.

This antigen testing is in addition to the free COVID-19 PCR testing available at its pharmacy locations. Those lab test results are usually available in 3-5 business days.