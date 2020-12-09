Record warmth Wednesday with colder days ahead

We have hit 52° at RST Wednesday which tied the previous record set back in 1918. We were 23° above average for the high on Wednesday! Warm temperatures will continue Thursday with highs expected in the middle and upper 40s with partly sunny skies. Wintry conditions then settle in through the weekend and next week.

The storm track of the next potential weather-maker is still trending to the south which will keep heavy snow bands just to the SE of most of the KTTC viewing area. The greatest threat for accumulating snowfall appears to be in the southwestern corner of Wisconsin. If the track of the low were to shift slightly to the north, our chances for accumulating snowfall would increase slightly.

Our chances of seeing at least 1" of snowfall on the ground for Christmas are getting slimmer by the day. I still expect to see a more active weather pattern in the Midwest just before Christmas, so I'm still keeping our chances of having a "White Christmas" in the 25-50% range.

Colder conditions settle in all of next week. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s with overnight lows dropping into the teens all week long.

Nick