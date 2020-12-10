COVID-19 VACCINE: Rochester residents share if they’ll get vaccinated

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — On Thursday afternoon, the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a 17-4 vote.

“It feels good. It feels like a little light at the end of the tunnel, maybe,” said Kaylen Margotta, a Mayo Clinic physical therapist.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health said health care workers and long-term care residents would be the first to get the vaccine.

MDH said the first doses could be administered by the week of Christmas for priority groups.

However, the general public has to wait a few months before they can sign up to get vaccinated.

But how many of those people are willing to take it?

“Yes, but not right away, but yes,” said Javonne Jones. “I at least want to wait a couple of months. Just to see what the results are from the first wave, and see if it works.”

He’s not the only one who wants to wait a little while.

“I will not be taking it because there’s just not a lot of evidence about what will happen in the future,” said Megan Juliot. “I am going to wait it out and see what happens, and maybe eventually, I will take it.”

Some people have their minds fully made up.

“I’ll be right there in line,” said Genie Carter. “I just signed up for a clinical trial for vaccines through Mayo. So whatever’s necessary, I’ll be taking it.”

“I will not take the vaccines," said Nyidhal Abdalia. “Because, I feel like, I’ve been around other people who had it and don’t have it, and I’ve never caught it. How?”

“I don’t want to get injected by something if I don’t know what’s actually in it,” said Savo Hatherington. “COVID is real because millions of people are dying from it, but at the same time, what if it don’t work?”

For one man, he’s still figuring his answer out.

“With the COVID vaccine, I haven’t really thought about it too much,” said Ken Lusk. “I am not really 100 percent sure when it’s coming out, for one, and I haven’t really made a decision if I will take it or not. I haven’t fully considered it yet.”

Margotta said she is confident the vaccine could be a health breakthrough.

“It’s important to helping prevent the spread of the virus,” she said.

The Moderna vaccine is expected to get FDA approval on Thursday of next week.

A Mayo Clinic vaccine researcher said he is confident in the vaccine and reminds skeptics that the research doesn’t stop, now that it is approved.

RELATED STORIES: COVID-19 VACCINE GETS ENDORSEMENT: How will transportation look?