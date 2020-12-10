Local Hanukkah celebrations adapt amid pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Hanukkah starts Thursday at sundown and like most things in 2020, it will be celebrated differently this year.

B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester has been operating virtually since the pandemic began. Rabbi Michelle Werner said technology has allowed their community to connect like never before.

“We are using the technology to our advantage,” Werner said. “People make a big deal about the technology, but Zoom is wonderful. The pandemic is terrible. Zoom isn’t terrible.”

Werner said although gathering together is missed, Hanukkah is a holiday that should be celebrated from home.

“One of the most beautiful traditions of Hanukkah is that you’re supposed to put the lights in your window,” Werner said. “You’re supposed to spread the light out. It’s from my home to yours. It’s not really a religious holiday where you’re supposed to be deep in prayer in the synagogue. The miracle’s not that the oil lasted for eight days. The miracle is that the person had enough hope to light the candle on the first night.”

The synagogue will have eight different events that will be held virtually. The first candle lighting is Thursday at 5:30 p.m.